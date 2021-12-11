Hawaiian Electric Industries : Power restoration on Hawaii Island completed

Release Date: 12/11/2021

HILO, Dec. 11, 2021 (10:30 a.m.) - Hawaiian Electric has restored service for all reported power outages caused by the recent storm.

Last night, crews restored power to the remaining 160 customers who were mostly in the Puna area. This does not include customers who have damage on their property that would need to be repaired before crews can restore electricity.

Today, crews are responding to new reported outages, including an outage impacting about 100 customers in Hawaiian Beaches due to a fallen tree. New outages can occur when partially uprooted trees or cracked branches fall and contact power lines. For your safety, please stay at least 30 feet away from downed power lines. Downed power lines are energized and dangerous.

Those who remain without power due to the storm are asked to report it. Customers are advised to ensure that the service line to their home is properly attached. If the point of attachment is damaged, the customer must call an electrician to repair it before crews can safely connect service. For information on how to do this, please visit www.hawaiianelectric.com/CheckServiceConnection or call our Trouble Desk.

The community is advised to be aware of scammers who may pose as claims representatives. Hawaiian Electric will not contact customers to request personal information or direct customers to submit payment to reconnect service.

To report an outage or downed power line, please call (808) 969-6666. Outage updates are posted on the company's Twitter account @HIElectricLight.