Hawaiian Electric Industries : Power restored to a majority of customers on Maui

Power restored to a majority of customers on Maui
Release Date: 8/23/2022
KAHULUI, Aug. 23, 2022 - Hawaiian Electric has restored power to a majority of customers on Maui around 10:15 a.m. today after an estimated 65,000 customers in various parts of the island experienced an outage around 2:45 a.m. this morning.
Crews are currently working to restore approximately 100 remaining customers in Central Maui and pockets of Upcountry and Haiku.
Cause of the outage is being assessed. If you are still experiencing an outage, please check to reset your home breaker or contact the Hawaiian Electric Maui County Trouble Line at (808) 871-7777. We appreciate the public's continued patience.
