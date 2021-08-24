Log in
    HE   US4198701009

HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, INC.

(HE)
Hawaiian Electric Industries : Public vaccination clinics set for Kahe, Campbell Industrial Park power plants starting Thursday, Aug. 26

08/24/2021 | 05:34pm EDT
Public vaccination clinics set for Kahe, Campbell Industrial Park power plants starting Thursday, Aug. 26 Pre-registration suggested, walk-ins welcome at West Oahu locations

Release Date: 8/24/2021

Download PDF

HONOLULU, Aug. 24, 2021 - Hawaiian Electric will be offering vaccination clinics to its employees and to the public at its Kahe and Campbell Industrial Park generation facilities in West Oahu starting Thursday, Aug. 26.

The Kapolei Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with health care providers and the Kapolei Local Emergency Action Network (KLEAN) located in Campbell Industrial Park, is hosting the 'Caring for West Oahu - Let's Get Vaccinated' clinics to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations among area businesses and their employees, as well as residents. See a full listing of clinics in Campbell Industrial Park at Vaccination - Kapolei Chamber of Commerce.

There will be no out-of-pocket cost to receive the vaccination; insurance is not required. Pre-registration is suggested, but walk-ins are welcome. The clinics at Hawaiian Electric facilities are listed below. For questions about The Queen's Health Systems clinics, call 284-1314.

Campbell Industrial Park Generating Station at 91-196 Hanua St. (front lawn) is the site of the following clinics:

Kahe Power Plant parking lot at 92-200 Farrington Hwy. is the site of clinics listed below:

Provider is The Queen's Health Systems; pre-registration is encouraged. Pfizer (12 years or older), Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.

  • Thursday, Aug. 26, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Aug. 31, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Sept. 28, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Disclaimer

HEI - Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. published this content on 24 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2021 21:33:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
