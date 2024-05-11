HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, INC. FQ1 2024 EARNINGS CALL MAY 10, 2024

Jonathan, this is Scott. So yes, while we are obviously disappointed that we ran out of time to get the legislature passed we actually feel that we were able to make pretty significant progress across all fronts in terms of the key bills and issues, making it all the way to conference committee. What that really indicated was that there was a high degree of engagement and really a lot of good discussion with legislators in terms of the importance of the 3 initiatives that we were really promoting. And again, so that was the wildfire mitigation work, securitization and then establishment of a going-forward disaster recovery fund.

What we heard in our discussions and all the way up to the very end was there is a lot of understanding that was built over the course of the session of the importance of these measures. What happened, though, was there was still a desire for further details. And I think it was reported broadly that with respect to securitization and the wildfire mitigation plans, there was a request by some legislators for more specific information about what those plans would be, what would be the cost impact on customers and so on.

The climate advisory team that the governor stood up will be very helpful to keep those discussions going in the interim before next year's session. I think it will position everybody, including the legislature better to be able to make these critical decisions and move forward whether or not we have a special session even before then is up to the legislature themselves. But I think the -- it's a very positive that we're going to continue to engage with the key decision makers in the interim.

Jonathan Garrett Reeder

Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division

Got you. That makes sense. I guess the One 'Ohana initiative, at least the first phase, how does that level of participation compared to your expectations? And do you expect it will move materially higher given the deadline was recently pushed back?

Scott W. H. Seu

President, CEO & Director

Well, I think the way that we think about it is that for everybody who has registered that is one more family that will not have to go through the lengthy and unpredictable litigation process. So it's a good number. Of course, we are hopeful that it will continue to get steady uptake. And we will see where we are. And the governor and the others will determine May 31, whether it gets further extended or at that point, if that's where it stops. But overall, I think we're happy that there are at least a number -- a fair degree of interest coming from the families.

Jonathan Garrett Reeder

Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division

Okay. And then like in terms of them being like firmly committed to it, like you remind me is it like the end date like July, which I think currently is July 1 for the completed forms, is that when like you're definitely in or people that have submitted forms, can they still change their mind?

Scott W. H. Seu

President, CEO & Director

Yes. It's a voluntary participation. So at any time, a family can decide to opt out, even if they've registered or started the process. I think that's an important component. We wanted to make sure that families really had the optionality.

Jonathan Garrett Reeder

Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division

Okay. Got you. Shifting gears a little bit, and I may have missed it as Scott mentioned, I apologize, but -- can you talk about the financial ramifications from the issues that the Hamakua Energy being completely out of service since like late February including like the impact on Pacific Current's earnings, the impact on potentially utility earnings from like the higher power costs or the CapEx to replace one of the generators or stuff like that?

Scott T. DeGhetto

Executive VP, CFO & Treasurer

So in terms of Hamakua, we were hoping to get Hamakua, and there's 2 units there. There's a CT-1,CT-2, they're both 30 megs. We're looking to get CT-1 back in the next couple of weeks. What I would tell you is when the plant is not running, yes, we're not generating revenues, but they're also not burning fuel. There is a component, obviously, of O&M that continues to run through. But we're in the process of doing a root cause analysis in terms of what happened there. We currently believe it's tied to a fuel issue. And we'll keep you posted on that.

