1Q24 Financial Results

May 10, 2024

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This presentation refers to certain financial measures that were not prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles. Reconciliations of those non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in the Appendix herein.

Other

See Appendix for definition of Core Earnings, Core EPS, and Core Return on Equity.

Maui Wildfire Update

One 'Ohana progressing

Legislative and

policy efforts

continue

Recent official

reports align with our understanding

  • First phase of One 'Ohana launched on March 1st
    • 58 registrations (43 decedent, 15 injury)
    • Registration deadline extended to May 31st; Governor Green has said deadline for completed claims forms will be July 1st
  • Governor signed SB582 on May 2nd, setting aside funding for Maui recovery efforts-including State's contribution to One 'Ohana fund
  • Although 2024 legislative session has concluded, Hawaii's lawmakers and leadership remain highly engaged in reducing risk through wildfire legislation
    • Governor Green's newly formed Climate Advisory Team (CAT) will play critical role in drafting climate resilience policy
    • CAT's initial focus is on development of a fund to mitigate the impacts of climate change, and a structure to resolve claims related to future disasters
  • "After Action Report" published by County of Maui's Department of Fire and Public Safety; "Lahaina Fire Comprehensive Timeline Report" published by Hawaii's
    State Attorney General
  • Both reports consistent with our understanding of events that took place on August 8th, neither report focused on cause

Utility Wildfire Mitigation and Resilience Updates

Taking immediate action to address wildfire

risk....

….While pursuing funding that could accelerate

wildfire mitigation efforts and reduce bill impact

Enhance

strategies and

practices

Improve

situational awareness

  • Block reclosing and enable fast trip
  • Enhanced inspection tools & data
  • Enhanced vegetation management
  • Public Safety Power Shutoff
  • Forward observers
  • Dual optical/thermal video cameras
  • Weather stations
  • 360 video cameras with artificial intelligence

Purpose

Est. selection

Total

Federal match

timeframe

project

amount

Grid

Selected

$190M

50%

hardening

8/2023

Wildfire grid

Summer/Fall

$200M

50%

resilience

2024

ADMS & field

Summer/Fall

$205M

49%

devices

2024

Grid

Summer/Fall

$500M

50%

Upgrading poles

Continue to

Reconductoring and line spacers

harden grid

Strategic undergrounding

  • Address identified asset risks
    2024 capex of $117M budgeted for wildfire mitigation

innovation

2024

Total

$1.1Bn

$545M

ASB Performing Well, Seeing Benefits from Balance Sheet Repositioning

Benefits from 4Q

balance sheet repositioning

Maui outlook

improving

Continued stability

of deposit base

  • Net interest margin expanded, with lower cost of funds following previous quarter's securities sale
    • Last quarter's transaction reduced bank's highest cost funding
  • $1.5 million of reserves released related to Maui wildfires
  • Maui economic outlook remains better than initially expected
  • Loyal and long-tenured deposit base remains stable
    • 86% of deposits F.D.I.C.-insured or fully collateralized, 82% of deposits F.D.I.C.-insured
  • No risk to customer deposits as a result of legal claims related to the Maui wildfires

1Q24 Financial Performance

GAAP Net Income and EPS

Core1 Net Income and EPS

LTM ROE (GAAP)

$54.7

$42.1

$18.6

$20.9

$47.0

$39.2

($10.9)

($18.0)

$0.50

$0.38

$0.17

$0.19

$0.43

$0.36

($0.10)

($0.16)

1Q23

1Q24

$54.7

$49.3

$18.6

$20.9

$47.0

$44.2

($10.9)

($15.8)

$0.50

$0.45

$0.17

$0.19

$0.43

$0.40

($0.10)

($0.14)

1Q23

1Q24

10.0%

8.1%

2023

2024

LTM ROE (Core1)

10.0%

9.5%

2023

2024

Utility

Bank

Holding Co. & Other

Note: Columns may not foot due to rounding.

1. See appendix for reconciliation of GAAP net income, EPS and ROE to the related "Core" metrics.

1Q24 Financial Highlights

$0.01

1Q 2023 vs. 1Q 2024 EPS Variances1

$0.05

$0.06

$0.02

$0.05

$0.01

$0.03

$0.02

$0.02

$0.03

$0.01

Total: ~$(0.07)

$0.50

Total: ~$0.02

Total: ~($0.06)

HoldCo &

Other

$0.38

1Q 2023

Revenue

Interest

O&M

Heat rate

Wildfire

Net interest Provision

Noninterest

Wildfire

Pacific

Tax rate

1Q 2024

EPS

expense, net

expense

income

inc. & other

expense

Current

EPS

1. Columns may not foot due to rounding. Bank adjustments for wildfire-related expense were slightly positive, but round to a neutral EPS impact so are not shown on slide (including ~$0.01 wildfire-related provision release).

Liquidity Update

Prudent liquidity management as we work through timing, impacts of litigation

  • As of the end of 1Q, the HoldCo and Utility had $127 and $130 million of cash on hand, respectively
  • Cash being carefully managed across the enterprise and additional sources of liquidity being secured
    • Utility accounts receivable facility of up to $250 million progressing, with PUC decision scheduled for June 24th
  • Utility declared dividend of $13 million for the quarter (consistent with the previous quarter); Continued suspension of ASB dividend supports the bank's healthy capital levels

Q&A

