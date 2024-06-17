Release Date: 6/17/2024

HONOLULU, June 17, 2024 - Hawaiian Electric crews will replace primary and secondary conductors on several utility poles along Lualualei Homestead Road this Thursday, June 20, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., impacting traffic in Waianae near Pokai Bay Beach Park. The work was scheduled last month and postponed due to weather.

The project to mitigate wildfire risks will close the makai bound lane of Lualualei Homestead Rd. between Glenmonger Street and Waianae Valley Road with traffic contraflowed and no street parking allowed in the work zone.

Safety signs and traffic cones will alert the public of the lane closure and guide motorists through the contraflow lane. Flagmen will be onsite to direct traffic. Motorists are encouraged to reduce speeds when approaching and passing the crews at work, plan for traffic delays or use an alternate route.