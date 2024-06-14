Release Date: 6/13/2024

Download PDF

HONOLULU, June 13, 2024 - Hawaiian Electric crews today are working to restore electric service to customers in the downtown Honolulu area who lost power shortly after 10 a.m.

The incident resulted from a sequence of events that started at approximately 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, when an outage affected the area between Bishop and Mililani streets downtown. That outage damaged an underground cable that feeds power into the downtown area.

Subsequently, shortly after 10 a.m. Thursday, equipment at the Iwilei substation experienced an overload of power. This caused the broader outage, which covers the area from Chinatown to the Capitol District and includes office buildings, condominiums and key government buildings including the State Capitol, the federal building and post office and state court buildings. The outage affects about 900 customer accounts, but many of those are master-metered office buildings and condominiums that have hundreds of tenants. Traffic signals downtown are also affected.

Hawaiian Electric crews are working to repair cables in underground vaults below the streets and on damaged equipment at Iwilei substation. Crews anticipate completing repairs and restoring power by late afternoon or in the early evening, assuming they don't encounter additional challenges.