Release Date: 7/5/2024

HONOLULU, July 5, 2024 - Hawaiian Electric crews will complete replacement of a utility pole and equipment on Punahou Street across Washington Middle School on Monday, July 8, impacting traffic in the McCully area from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Previously scheduled in mid-June, the pole replacement was delayed so crews could assist with an emergency project.

The work to replace a pole damaged in a motor vehicle accident will close a section of the makai-bound lane of Punahou between S. King Street and Philip Street fronting a Jack in the Box restaurant, and traffic contraflowed. The fast-food restaurant will remain open but the driveway on Punahou will be temporarily blocked during the repairs. Street parking also will be restricted in the work zone.

Safety signs and traffic cones will mark the job site and guide motorists to the contraflow lane. Flagmen will direct traffic, as needed. Motorists should plan ahead for traffic delays or use alternate routes.