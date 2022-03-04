Log in
    HE   US4198701009

HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, INC.

(HE)
Hawaiian Electric Industries : Underground utility work Monday, Tuesday in downtown Honolulu to impact motorists and pedestrians

03/04/2022 | 03:26pm EST
Underground utility work Monday, Tuesday in downtown Honolulu to impact motorists and pedestrians Work scheduled 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. on Bishop & Queen streets

Release Date: 3/4/2022

Download PDF

HONOLULU, March 4, 2022 - Hawaiian Electric crews will be upgrading underground utility equipment on Monday and Tuesday, March 7 and 8, in downtown Honolulu at the corner of Bishop Street and Queen Street. These improvements are essential to maintain the reliability of the downtown network serving the financial district and area businesses.

The work will require lane, driveway and sidewalk closures from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. as follows:

Monday, March 7

  • The far right, makai-bound lane of Bishop approaching Queen and the Ewa-bound mauka lane of Queen between Bishop and Fort Street Mall will be closed. Vehicles will be allowed to turn Ewa direction from Bishop onto Queen.
  • Access to the Alexander & Baldwin Building driveway on Queen will be blocked.
  • Flagmen and special duty police will be onsite to direct traffic.

Tuesday, March 8

  • The far right, makai-bound lane of Bishop between South King Street and Queen will be closed, and no parking allowed. Vehicles will be allowed to turn Ewa direction from Bishop onto Queen after the work zone.
  • The sidewalk on Bishop fronting the Alexander & Baldwin Building will be closed to pedestrians. Access to the building will be available through doorways on Merchant Street and Queen.
  • Special duty police will provide onsite traffic control during the work hours.

"No parking" signs will be set up 24 hours in advance. Safety signs, arrow boards and traffic cones will alert motorists of the work zones. There will be no planned electric service interruption associated with the necessary work.

Disclaimer

HEI - Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. published this content on 04 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2022 20:25:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
