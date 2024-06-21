Release Date: 6/21/2024

HONOLULU, June 21, 2024 - At the request of the U.S. Coast Guard, Hawaiian Electric crews will remove utility equipment no longer in operation along the Makapuu Point Lighthouse Trail and Lookout in Waimanalo on Tuesday, June 25, requiring closure of the local attraction from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The work will close both trails, the parking lot and lookout, and restrict access to Makapuu Lighthouse Road. Special duty police and flagmen will be onsite from 6 a.m. to prevent hikers from accessing the restricted areas within the work zone.

Message boards announcing the closures will be posted along Kalanianaole Highway access points to the Makapuu Lighthouse Road and trail parking lot. Safety signs and traffic cones will mark the restricted zones. The public is advised to avoid the area during the scheduled work.