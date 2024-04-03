Release Date: 4/3/2024
HONOLULU, April 3, 2024 - Hawaiian Electric crews will replace a utility pole and equipment near Haleiwa Beach Park on Monday, April 8, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. An outage is needed to safely perform the work, affecting traffic signals at the intersection of Kamehameha and Joseph P. Leong highways where special duty police and flagmen will direct motorists.
In addition, the system reliability work will close a section of the makai lane of Kamehameha Hwy. just past the intersection and approaching Haleiwa Beach Park with traffic contraflowed.
An electronic message board will be posted to alert motorists of the upcoming work.
Safety signs and traffic cones will mark the work area and guide motorists to the contraflow lane. Motorists should drive with caution when approaching and passing the work zone, expect traffic delays or use alternate routes.
