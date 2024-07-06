Release Date: 7/5/2024

HONOLULU, July 5, 2024 - Hawaiian Electric crews will replace a utility pole damaged by a vehicle on Wanaao Road in Kailua on Tuesday, July 9, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The work will partially close the eastbound lane of Wanaao between Kailua and Awakea roads just past the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, with traffic contraflowed in the westbound lane.

Contractors will be in the area prior to Tuesday to dig a hole for the new pole.

Safety signs and traffic cones will mark the work area. Special duty police and flagmen will provide onsite traffic control.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area if possible or drive with caution when approaching and passing the work zone and expect traffic delays.