Release Date: 5/30/2024

HONOLULU, May 30, 2024 - Hawaiian Electric crews will replace pole-mounted equipment along Farrington Highway in Maili on Monday, June 3, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The work to replace equipment damaged by a vehicle crash will impact westbound traffic fronting Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center.

The repair work, which was previously scheduled in May but delayed due to inclement weather, will partially close the far-right, westbound lane of Farrington Hwy. just past Mailiili Road. No street parking will be allowed in the work zone.

Special duty police and flagmen will assist with onsite traffic control. Safety signs and traffic cones will mark the work area and direct motorists to the open traveling lane.

Motorists are encouraged to reduce speeds when approaching and passing the work zone and should expect traffic delays.