Release Date: 5/29/2024
HONOLULU, May 29, 2024 - Contractors for Hawaiian Electric will replace a pole along the H-2 Freeway northbound onramp in Waipio this Thursday, May 30, impacting traffic in the area and requiring a traffic signal outage at the intersection of Ka Uka Boulevard and Mililani Cemetery Road, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Special duty police will provide onsite traffic control at the intersection.
No lanes will be blocked, but crews will be working in the grassy median between the H-2 onramp and Mililani Cemetery Road, with vehicles rerouted around the work area into the shoulder lane. Motorists should drive with caution when merging with H-2 traffic.
Safety signs, traffic cones and flagmen will direct motorists around the work zone. Drivers should anticipate traffic delays or use alternate routes.
