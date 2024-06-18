Release Date: 6/17/2024

HONOLULU, June 17, 2024 - Hawaiian Electric crews will replace a leaning pole across from the Lanikai Monument on Thursday, June 20, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Previously scheduled last month but postponed due to weather, the work will restrict pedestrian access into Lanikai and impact traffic on Mokulua Drive.

Crews will remove the wooden pole and install a fiberglass pole with stainless-steel hardware, requiring partial closure of the makai lane of Mokulua from Aalapapa Drive to just before Kaneapu Place. Traffic will be contraflowed in the mauka lane.

Pedestrians will not be allowed into Lanikai while work is in progress due to the lane closure and a crane blocking the footpath. Parking lots and the bus stop on the mauka side of Mokulua will remain accessible. The Kailua Boat Ramp entrance will be open.

Electronic message boards have been posted to alert motorists of the upcoming work. Safety signs and traffic cones will mark the work area. Special duty police and flagmen will provide onsite traffic control.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area if possible or drive with caution when approaching and passing the work zone and expect traffic delays.