Release Date: 6/28/2024

HONOLULU, June 28, 2024 - As part of a service upgrade for a customer, Hawaiian Electric crews will install new underground duct lines along Makaloa Street on Tuesday, July 2, impacting traffic in the Ala Moana area from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The customer-driven job will close a section of the left, westbound lane on Makaloa between Amana and Keeaumoku streets and restrict street parking in the vicinity. No left turn will be allowed from Makaloa onto Keeaumoku during the construction work.

Arrow boards, safety signs and traffic cones will mark the work zone and direct motorists to the open traveling lane. Special duty police and flagmen will provide traffic control. Motorists should drive with caution when approaching and passing the crews at work, expect traffic delays or use an alternate route.