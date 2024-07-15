Release Date: 7/15/2024

Download PDF

HONOLULU, July 15, 2024 - To expand service in Hoopili, Hawaiian Electric crews will install a mid-span tap between two utility poles along Farrington Highway on Friday, July 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The work requires partial closure of the Kapolei-bound lane of Farrington Hwy. between Hoonaauao St. and Kualakai Parkway with traffic contraflowed in the Honolulu-bound lane.

An electronic message board will be posted to alert motorists of the closure.

Safety signs and traffic cones will mark the work area. Special duty police and flagmen will provide onsite traffic control.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area if possible or drive with caution when approaching and passing the work zone and expect traffic delays.