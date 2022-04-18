Log in
    HE   US4198701009

HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, INC.

(HE)
  Report
04/18 04:00:02 pm EDT
43.53 USD   -0.80%
05:44pHAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES : Utility work southbound on Ka Uka Blvd. set for Wednesday
PU
04/14HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES : 2021 Statistical Supplement - Form 8-K
PU
04/14HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Hawaiian Electric Industries : Utility work southbound on Ka Uka Blvd. set for Wednesday

04/18/2022 | 05:44pm EDT
Utility work southbound on Ka Uka Blvd. set for Wednesday Work scheduled 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Release Date: 4/18/2022

HONOLULU, April 18, 2022 - Hawaiian Electric crews will be returning Wednesday, April 20, 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., to Ka Uka Boulevard in Waipio to continue underground utility equipment upgrades. The system reliability project began in February and is being done in phases to minimize community impacts due to other contractors' ongoing work in the same area.

The work will impact both southbound lanes of Ka Uka Boulevard in the vicinity of Moaniani Street and Ukee Street heading toward the Patsy T. Mink Central Oahu Regional Park. Safety signs and traffic cones will guide motorists through the lane modifications on Ka Uka Boulevard, and flagmen and special duty police will direct traffic.

Electronic message boards are being posted to alert area residents of the upcoming work. Motorists are urged to slow down and drive with caution when approaching and passing the work zones.

Crews are expected to return for additional work in future weeks.

Disclaimer

HEI - Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. published this content on 18 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2022 21:43:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 984 M - -
Net income 2022 236 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 20,5x
Yield 2022 3,19%
Capitalization 4 802 M 4 802 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,61x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,58x
Nbr of Employees 3 623
Free-Float 99,0%
Managers and Directors
Scott W.H. Seu President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory C. Hazelton Senior Vice President-Finance
Thomas B. Fargo Chairman
Kurt K. Murao Secretary, Chief Administrative Officer & EVP
Peggy Y. Fowler Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, INC.5.73%4 802
NEXTERA ENERGY-11.30%162 675
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION9.49%88 423
SOUTHERN COMPANY10.80%80 794
IBERDROLA, S.A.0.91%72 137
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.11.25%70 853