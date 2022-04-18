Hawaiian Electric Industries : Utility work southbound on Ka Uka Blvd. set for Wednesday

Release Date: 4/18/2022

HONOLULU, April 18, 2022 - Hawaiian Electric crews will be returning Wednesday, April 20, 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., to Ka Uka Boulevard in Waipio to continue underground utility equipment upgrades. The system reliability project began in February and is being done in phases to minimize community impacts due to other contractors' ongoing work in the same area.

The work will impact both southbound lanes of Ka Uka Boulevard in the vicinity of Moaniani Street and Ukee Street heading toward the Patsy T. Mink Central Oahu Regional Park. Safety signs and traffic cones will guide motorists through the lane modifications on Ka Uka Boulevard, and flagmen and special duty police will direct traffic.

Electronic message boards are being posted to alert area residents of the upcoming work. Motorists are urged to slow down and drive with caution when approaching and passing the work zones.

Crews are expected to return for additional work in future weeks.