Release Date: 7/19/2024
HILO, July 19, 2024 - Hawaiian Electric crews will replace a utility pole on Hawaii Belt Road, also known as Mamalahoa Highway, in Captain Cook on July 22-23.
One lane north of Aka Aha Road, near the Manago Hotel, will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Flagmen will provide onsite traffic control.
Motorists are advised to drive with caution when approaching and passing the work zone as well as plan for traffic delays in the area.
