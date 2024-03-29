Release Date: 3/29/2024
HILO, March 29, 2024 - Hawaiian Electric crews will replace three utility poles on Hawaii Belt Road, also known as Mamalahoa Highway, in Kailua-Kona on April 3-4 and April 9-10.
One lane between Mahilani Drive and Hina Lani Street will be closed from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. weekdays. Flagmen will provide onsite traffic control.
Motorists are advised to drive with caution when approaching and passing the work zone as well as plan for traffic delays in the area.
