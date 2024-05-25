Release Date: 5/24/2024

HONOLULU, May 24, 2024 - Hawaiian Electric contractors will trim overhanging vegetation in Alewa Heights on Wednesday and Thursday, May 29 and 30, and on Monday, June 3, and Wednesday and Thursday, June 5 and 6. The work will require a partial lane closure along sections of Alewa Drive from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The vegetation work will partially close the mauka lane on Alewa Drive between Twin View Drive and Alewa Place, near Assets High School, with traffic contraflowed in the opposite lane.

Special duty police and flagmen will assist with onsite traffic control. Safety signs and traffic cones will mark the work area and direct motorists to the open traveling lane.

Motorists are encouraged to reduce speeds when approaching and passing the work zone and should expect traffic delays.