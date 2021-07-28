Log in
    HE   US4198701009

HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, INC.

(HE)
Hawaiian Electric Industries : collecting feedback on shared solar program for Molokai

07/28/2021 | 05:47pm EDT
Hawaiian Electric collecting feedback on shared solar program for Molokai Aug. 11 virtual stakeholder session scheduled

Release Date: 7/28/2021

MOLOKAI, July 28, 2021 - Hawaiian Electric is hosting a virtual stakeholder meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 11, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., to collect feedback from Molokai residents and business owners, renewable energy developers, and interested parties regarding Molokai shared solar projects, also known as the Community-Based Renewable Energy (CBRE) program.

Those interested can join the meeting online by going to www.hawaiianelectric.com/communitymeetings, view it live on Akaku Maui Community TV channel 54, or watch a livestream of the meeting on Hawaiian Electric's Facebook page. Participants are welcome to ask questions and provide feedback on shared solar for Molokai during the meeting. Feedback and questions can also be sent in advance to CBRERFP@hawaiianelectric.com. This virtual session will be recorded and available for post-event viewing on the Hawaiian Electric website.

Shared solar allows utility customers who cannot or do not want to put solar panels on the rooftop of their home or business to benefit from renewable energy savings through a subscription to a generation facility on their island in exchange for credit applied to their electricity bill. Eligible participants include homeowners or businesses not currently enrolled in any other Hawaiian Electric solar program such as Net Energy Metering.

In March 2021, the company submitted a draft request for proposals (RFP) for shared solar projects on Molokai to the Public Utilities Commission for review. The company will collect feedback at the Aug. 11 meeting to determine updates to the shared solar RFP for the island. For more information on shared solar and to review the current draft RFP and power purchase agreement for Molokai, go to www.hawaiianelectric.com/sharedsolar.

HEI - Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. published this content on 28 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2021 21:46:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
