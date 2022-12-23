Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HE   US4198701009

HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, INC.

(HE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:07 2022-12-23 pm EST
41.41 USD   +0.53%
01:25pHawaiian Electric Industries : continues to restore power to Hawaii Island customers following severe storm
PU
12/14Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12/14Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. and American Savings Bank, F.S.B. Appoints Yoko Otani to Board of Directors, Effective January 1, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hawaiian Electric Industries : continues to restore power to Hawaii Island customers following severe storm

12/23/2022 | 01:25pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Hawaiian Electric continues to restore power to Hawaii Island customers following severe storm Outages for 650 customers to continue past Christmas; crews to work through holiday weekend; additional help from Oahu arrives today

Release Date: 12/22/2022

Download PDF

HILO, Dec. 22, 2022 - Hawaiian Electric crews continue to restore electric service to Hawaii Island customers impacted by the Kona Low storm system that brought damaging winds and flooding to the entire state.

Crews from Hilo, Waimea and Kona have been working around the clock to repair damage caused by gusty winds and fallen trees. Additional crews from Oahu will arrive later today to help with repairs. All transmission lines have been restored and are back in service.

Currently, about 650 customers in Ahualoa and the Waipio Valley Road-Honokaa area remain without power. Because of the extensive damage, including 38 fallen spans of power lines in the Waipio Valley Road-Honokaa area, these 650 customers will not have their service restored until after Christmas, possibly not until the middle of next week.

Hawaiian Electric crews will work through the holiday weekend, including Christmas, to replace poles, power lines and other equipment damaged by the storm.

Much of the damage is in remote areas that are difficult to access, and crews have had to hike off the main roads to make damage assessments and repairs. In addition, trees and tree branches continue to fall on lines after repairs are completed.

"We know this will disrupt holiday plans for families and we can only apologize and ask for customers' understanding of the situation," Hawaiian Electric spokesperson Kristen Okinaka said. "The safety of our crews and the public is our priority. Given the extent of the damage and the challenging terrain, everyone is working as quickly as they can and will continue working through the holiday weekend until the job is done."

Today, the majority of crews are working in the Ahualoa area. Once all major power lines are restored, crews will begin restoring neighborhoods and individual service lines until all customers are restored. For more information on our power restoration steps, visit hawaiianelectric.com/restorationprocess.

The County of Hawaii has opened an emergency shelter at the Honokaa Sports Complex for residents with storm damage or no power to their home.

Safety Tips

  • Always treat downed power lines as energized and dangerous and stay at least 30 feet away (about two car lengths) from the lines.
  • If using a portable generator, make sure it is placed in a well-ventilated area outside the home, and be sure to carefully follow all instructions in the manufacturer's manual.
  • If you're unsure if a food is safe to eat following a prolonged power outage, remember that food that has become tainted by food poisoning bacteria cannot be detected by sight, smell, touch, or taste. As a general rule, when in doubt, throw it out.

Hawaiian Electric's call center has been receiving a high volume of calls and asks the community to help keep phone lines open and report safety concerns such as downed or sparking lines. To report a safety concern or an outage outside of the Ahualoa and Waipio Valley-Honokaa areas, please call (808) 969-6666.

Outage updates are posted on the company's Twitter account @HIElectricLight.

Attachments

Disclaimer

HEI - Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. published this content on 22 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2022 18:24:36 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, INC.
01:25pHawaiian Electric Industries : continues to restore power to Hawaii Island customers follo..
PU
12/14Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation F..
AQ
12/14Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. and American Savings Bank, F.S.B. Appoints Yoko Otan..
CI
11/22Conservation Alert : Hawaii Island customers asked to reduce electricity use until 9 p.m. ..
PU
11/22Hawaiian Electric Industries : announces 7 solar projects to benefit low-and-moderate inco..
PU
11/21HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, INC. : Ex-dividend day ..
FA
11/17Conservation Alert : Hawaii Island customers asked to reduce electricity use from 5-9 p.m...
PU
11/07Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. Revises Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Year ..
CI
11/07Transcript : Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 0..
CI
11/07HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Con..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 102 M - -
Net income 2022 235 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,2x
Yield 2022 3,40%
Capitalization 4 509 M 4 509 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,45x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,44x
Nbr of Employees 3 623
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 41,19 $
Average target price 36,60 $
Spread / Average Target -11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Scott W.H. Seu President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul K. Ito CFO, Treasurer, Vice President-Tax & Controller
Thomas B. Fargo Chairman
Kurt K. Murao Secretary, Chief Administrative Officer & EVP
Peggy Y. Fowler Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, INC.-0.75%4 509
NEXTERA ENERGY-10.73%165 610
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-2.81%78 508
SOUTHERN COMPANY3.18%76 964
IBERDROLA, S.A.5.00%72 595
ENEL S.P.A.-27.99%54 618