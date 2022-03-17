Log in
    HE   US4198701009

HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, INC.

(HE)
Hawaiian Electric Industries : expands online platform to make it easier for customers to sign up for electrical service

03/17/2022 | 04:59pm EDT
Hawaiian Electric expands online platform to make it easier for customers to sign up for electrical service Tool will guide customers and contractors through application process

Release Date: 3/17/2022

Download PDF

HONOLULU, March 17, 2022 - Customers submitting applications for a range of electrical services can now complete the process entirely online using a Hawaiian Electric interactive webtool that allows them to track the progress of their requests in real time.

The Customer Interconnection Tool (CIT) is an intuitive, web-based platform that seamlessly guides customers and contractors through all steps of the application process. Applicants can use the tool to request new service, modify existing service, remove service, or make other service requests. The tool's user-friendly interface will improve the customer experience and reduce the potential for errors during the application process.

"We're excited to offer customers this innovative tool that will simplify and streamline the process for submitting electrical service requests from start to finish," said Joseph Viola, senior vice president for customer, legal and regulatory affairs. "The CIT platform makes it easier for customers to interact with us and stay on top of their projects through every stage of the application process."

Hawaiian Electric began using CIT in 2017 to process applications for rooftop solar projects. The platform is now being expanded to include applications for most other electrical services. Customers who register for a CIT account will have access to their own project management center that allows them to track their project as various milestones are reached. The platform maintains a history of all correspondence related to a customer's project.

The tool allows customers to submit all their information online, including documents such as site plans and single-line diagrams. The platform reduces the need for Hawaiian Electric staff to manually enter customer information into the company database.

For more information and to view a training video, visit: hawaiianelectric.com/electricalservice

Disclaimer

HEI - Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. published this content on 17 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2022 20:58:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
