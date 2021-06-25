Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HE   US4198701009

HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, INC.

(HE)
  Summary
Hawaiian Electric Industries : Additional date added to Hawaiian Electric utility work in Maili on Farrington Highway

06/25/2021 | 09:17pm EDT
UPDATE: Additional date added to Hawaiian Electric utility work in Maili on Farrington Highway Work scheduled 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Release Date: 6/25/2021

HONOLULU, June 25, 2021 - An additional date - Tuesday, July 6 - has been added to utility work underway by Hawaiian Electric crews along Farrington Highway before Kaukama Road in Maili.

The project began earlier this week on Tuesday, June 22, and will run through Thursday, July 8, for a total of six days over a three-week period as crews replace poles and related electrical equipment as part of distribution system upgrades in the area.

The work will close the far right, Makaha-bound lane of Farrington Highway near the work sites, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., as follows:

  • Tuesday, June 22 (completed), Wednesday, June 30, and (additional date) Tuesday, July 6 - before Kaukama Road
  • Wednesday, June 23 (completed), and Thursday, July 8 - between Hakimo Road and Akowai Road
  • Friday, June 25 (completed) - between Manuulaula Street and St. John's Road

Electronic message boards will be posted ahead of the planned work to alert the public.

Traffic cones will mark the work zones, and flagmen and special duty police will provide onsite traffic control. Motorists are urged to slow down and drive with caution when approaching and passing the work areas, and to expect traffic delays.

Disclaimer

HEI - Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. published this content on 25 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2021 01:16:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
