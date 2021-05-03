Hawaiian Electric Industries : Utility pole replacements along Farrington Highway near Ko Olina to affect traffic Thursday

Release Date: 5/3/2021

HONOLULU, May 3, 2021 - Hawaiian Electric crews will be replacing utility poles along Farrington Highway near Ko Olina from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 6. The work, which was delayed last month, will close the right westbound lane on Farrington.

The highway lane closure will start past the entrance of the Waimanalo Gulch landfill. Motorists should plan for slower westbound traffic while work is in progress.

An electronic message board has been posted. Traffic cones and arrow boards will be used in the work zone. Flagmen will also be onsite to help with traffic flow. Motorists should exercise caution when approaching and passing the area.