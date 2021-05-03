Log in
    HE   US4198701009

HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, INC.

(HE)
Hawaiian Electric Industries : Utility pole replacements along Farrington Highway near Ko Olina to affect traffic Thursday

05/03/2021 | 05:31pm EDT
Utility pole replacements along Farrington Highway near Ko Olina to affect traffic Thursday Work set for 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 6

Release Date: 5/3/2021

HONOLULU, May 3, 2021 - Hawaiian Electric crews will be replacing utility poles along Farrington Highway near Ko Olina from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 6. The work, which was delayed last month, will close the right westbound lane on Farrington.

The highway lane closure will start past the entrance of the Waimanalo Gulch landfill. Motorists should plan for slower westbound traffic while work is in progress.

An electronic message board has been posted. Traffic cones and arrow boards will be used in the work zone. Flagmen will also be onsite to help with traffic flow. Motorists should exercise caution when approaching and passing the area.

HEI - Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. published this content on 03 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 May 2021 21:30:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
