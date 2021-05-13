Hawaiian Electric Industries : emergency utility work along Ward Avenue to affect traffic Friday, May 14

Release Date: 5/13/2021

HONOLULU, May 13, 2021 - Hawaiian Electric crews will be performing emergency work to replace a utility pole on Ward Avenue from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, May 14. The work will prompt lane closures, among other impacts.

The work requires the closure of the two southbound lanes of Ward Avenue where it intersects with Beretania Street. Traffic will be contraflowed. Turning lane modifications also will be in place where Ward intersects with Beretania and Kinau streets.

Electronic message boards will be posted. Traffic cones and barricades will mark the work zones and special duty police and flagmen will maintain the safety zone and direct traffic. Motorists should drive with caution when approaching and passing the area and use alternate routes to commute if possible.