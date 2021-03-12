Hawaiian Electric Industries : emergency work on Kalanianaole Highway near Enchanted Lake to affect traffic Sunday

Hawaiian Electric emergency work on Kalanianaole Highway near Enchanted Lake to affect traffic Sunday
Both Kaneohe-bound lanes to close 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. March 14
Release Date: 3/12/2021
Download PDF
HONOLULU, Mar 12, 2021 - Hawaiian Electric crews will be performing emergency work Sunday, March 14, to replace a utility pole off of Kalanianaole Highway near Enchanted Lake. The work requires use of a crane and will close the Kaneohe-bound lanes from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
The Kalanianaole lane closures will stretch from Keolu Drive to Old Kalanianaole Road. Traffic will be contraflowed in the Waimanalo-bound lanes.
Message boards, traffic signs, and cones will mark the work zone. Flagmen and special duty police officers will be onsite to direct traffic. Motorists should slow down, exercise caution and expect delays when approaching and passing the area.
Disclaimer
HEI - Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. published this content on 12 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2021 04:06:02 UTC.