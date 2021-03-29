Hawaiian Electric Industries : pole upgrades in Manoa, Tuesday through Thursday, to improve area reliability

Release Date: 3/29/2021

HONOLULU, Mar 29, 2021 - Hawaiian Electric crews will be replacing utility poles and equipment in Manoa from Tuesday, March 30, to Thursday, April 1, as part of planned upgrades to improve system reliability.

The work will close lanes and restrict parking in the vicinity from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and traffic contraflowed:

Tuesday, March 30 - A portion of the far right northbound lane of Manoa Road before Olopua Street (fronting Manoa Elementary School) will be closed.

Wednesday, March 31 - The northbound lane of lower East Manoa Road at Pakanu Street and Akaka Place will be closed. Crews also will be working on Waipuna Rise between Woodlawn Drive and Alani Drive.

Thursday, April 1 - The southbound lane of Woodlawn Drive near Seaview Drive will be closed. Crews also will be working on Seaview Rise between Woodlawn Drive and Paty Drive.

Special duty police and flagmen will provide traffic control. Motorists are advised to drive with caution and expect minor traffic delays in these areas.