Hawaiian Electric Industries : utility work on Farrington Highway in Maili continues Tuesday, July 13

Release Date: 7/9/2021

HONOLULU, July 9, 2021 - As part of ongoing distribution system upgrades, Hawaiian Electric crews will be replacing poles and equipment along Farrington Highway in Maili on Tuesday, July 13.

The work will close the far right, Makaha-bound lane of Farrington Highway between Manuulaula Street and St. John's Road, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Electronic message boards will be posted ahead of the planned work to alert the public.

Traffic cones will mark the work zones, and flagmen and special duty police will provide onsite traffic control. Motorists are urged to slow down and drive with caution when approaching and passing the work areas, and to expect traffic delays.