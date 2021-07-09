Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HE   US4198701009

HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, INC.

(HE)
Hawaiian Electric Industries : utility work on Farrington Highway in Maili continues Tuesday, July 13

07/09/2021 | 04:08pm EDT
Hawaiian Electric utility work on Farrington Highway in Maili continues Tuesday, July 13 Work scheduled 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Release Date: 7/9/2021

HONOLULU, July 9, 2021 - As part of ongoing distribution system upgrades, Hawaiian Electric crews will be replacing poles and equipment along Farrington Highway in Maili on Tuesday, July 13.

The work will close the far right, Makaha-bound lane of Farrington Highway between Manuulaula Street and St. John's Road, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Electronic message boards will be posted ahead of the planned work to alert the public.

Traffic cones will mark the work zones, and flagmen and special duty police will provide onsite traffic control. Motorists are urged to slow down and drive with caution when approaching and passing the work areas, and to expect traffic delays.

Disclaimer

HEI - Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. published this content on 09 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2021 20:07:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
