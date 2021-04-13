Hawaiian Electric Industries : utility work on Pensacola Street in Makiki to affect traffic Thursday

Release Date: 4/13/2021

Download PDF

HONOLULU, April 13, 2021 - Hawaiian Electric crews will be working on overhead power lines on Pensacola Street in Makiki on Thursday, April 15, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The work requires closure of the far-right southbound lane of Pensacola between Kinau and South Beretania streets.

Traffic cones and barricades will mark the work zones and restricted parking areas, and special duty police and flagmen will maintain the safety zone and direct traffic. Motorists should drive with caution when approaching and passing the area.