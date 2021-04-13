Log in
HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, INC.

HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, INC.

(HE)
Hawaiian Electric Industries : utility work on Pensacola Street in Makiki to affect traffic Thursday

04/13/2021 | 05:39pm EDT
Hawaiian Electric utility work on Pensacola Street in Makiki to affect traffic Thursday Work scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., April 15

Release Date: 4/13/2021

HONOLULU, April 13, 2021 - Hawaiian Electric crews will be working on overhead power lines on Pensacola Street in Makiki on Thursday, April 15, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The work requires closure of the far-right southbound lane of Pensacola between Kinau and South Beretania streets.

Traffic cones and barricades will mark the work zones and restricted parking areas, and special duty police and flagmen will maintain the safety zone and direct traffic. Motorists should drive with caution when approaching and passing the area.

Disclaimer

HEI - Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. published this content on 13 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2021 21:38:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
