Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc.    HE

HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, INC.

(HE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hawaiian Electric Industries : warns customers to watch for scams

04/13/2021 | 04:23pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Hawaiian Electric warns customers to watch for scams Thieves devise new trick to get potential victims to use prepaid cards

Release Date: 4/13/2021

Download PDF

HONOLULU, April 13, 2021 - Using scare tactics and trickery, scammers are pretending to be Hawaiian Electric and threatening to disconnect customers' electric service unless 'overdue' bills are cleared with prepaid debit cards. Don't be scammed!

In one recent incident, a business paid thousands of dollars to a scammer using MoneyPak cards. On another call, the scammer pretended to be a Hawaiian Electric executive as he attempted to get a customer to pay. Don't fall victim to these schemes.

Hawaiian Electric customers across five islands are reminded that the moratorium on disconnections for nonpayment has been extended through May 31, 2021. Calls or other communications threatening immediate disconnection are scams and can be reported to Hawaiian Electric via an online form. (See infographic below that outlines legitimate company collections activities.)

While the volume of scam reports has not spiked, Hawaiian Electric wants to raise awareness of a new trick being used by scammers.

In one call, the scammer advised a customer to purchase MoneyPak cards at a local convenience store. The scammer warned against telling the cashier that the card was being purchased to pay a utility bill, advising the customer to instead cite 'personal reasons.'

Scammers have figured out that store clerks are now trained to intervene if the customer says they're purchasing cards to pay a utility bill, and employees have helped many potential victims avoid being conned out of their money. So in this most recent case, the scammer warned the customer that a $50 fee would be charged if he told the clerk it would be used to pay a utility bill.

Hawaiian Electric does NOT accept the following types of payment:

  • Cash App
  • Bitcoin
  • gift cards
  • prepaid debit cards

Visit the company website to check the acceptable forms of payment.

Customers should note that while the moratorium ends May 31, it won't trigger immediate disconnections. Those customers having difficulty paying their bill are urged to submit a payment arrangement request to ensure uninterrupted service. Go to hawaiianelectric.com/paymentarrangement to submit a request.

Disclaimer

HEI - Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. published this content on 13 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2021 20:22:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, INC.
04:23pHAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES  : warns customers to watch for scams
PU
04/12HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES  : Utility pole replacements along Farrington Highw..
PU
04/08HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES  : Hawaii Island renters behind on utility bills ur..
PU
04/08HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES  : to complete equipment upgrades in Manoa
PU
04/07HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES  : awards grants to environmental nonprofits
PU
04/05HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES  : Oahu renters behind on utility bills urged to se..
PU
04/01HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES  : equipment upgrades in Manoa to continue Monday t..
PU
04/01HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES  : transformer delivery to briefly slow traffic fro..
PU
03/29HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES  : utility work in Makaha Wednesday, Thursday along..
PU
03/29HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES  : pole upgrades in Manoa, Tuesday through Thursday..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 787 M - -
Net income 2021 203 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 285 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 22,9x
Yield 2021 3,24%
Capitalization 4 651 M 4 651 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,49x
EV / Sales 2022 2,22x
Nbr of Employees 3 702
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 34,67 $
Last Close Price 42,56 $
Spread / Highest target -1,32%
Spread / Average Target -18,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Constance H. Lau President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory C. Hazelton Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Thomas B. Fargo Chairman
Kurt K. Murao Secretary, Chief Administrative Officer & EVP
Peggy Y. Fowler Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, INC.20.26%4 631
NEXTERA ENERGY, INC.0.64%152 875
ENEL S.P.A.3.67%103 886
IBERDROLA, S.A.-2.31%86 224
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION6.64%75 029
ORSTED A/S-15.88%70 369
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ