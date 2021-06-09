Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HE   US4198701009

HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, INC.

(HE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hawaiian Electric Industries : wins approval for pilot program to encourage expansion of electric bus fleets

06/09/2021 | 05:20pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Hawaiian Electric wins approval for pilot program to encourage expansion of electric bus fleets Qualified customers will get help with installation of charging equipment

Release Date: 6/9/2021

Download PDF

HONOLULU, June 9, 2021 - Hawaiian Electric received approval to move forward with a pilot program that will encourage the growth of electric bus fleets by helping bus operators reduce the upfront cost of installing charging equipment on Oahu, Maui and Hawaii Island.

The 'eBus Make-Ready Infrastructure Pilot Project' recently approved by the Public Utilities Commission (PUC) is the latest initiative launched by Hawaiian Electric under its commitment to support and accelerate the electrification of transportation as part of a clean energy vision for Hawaii.

The PUC approval clears the way for Hawaiian Electric to install 'make-ready' infrastructure that will support up to 20 electric bus charging ports at five to 10 qualifying customer sites over three years on the three islands. The company will use the pilot to inform the design of a potential full-scale program.

Under the pilot program, Hawaiian Electric will pay for and manage construction of equipment and wiring up to and beyond the fleet operator's meter to the point where the chargers would be installed. The customers' responsibilities will include installing and maintaining the charging station(s), the cost of the electricity used, and procuring the electric buses.

'With Hawaii committed to achieving zero carbon emissions by 2045 it's important that we move aggressively to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in ground transportation,' said Aki Marceau, director of electrification of transportation at Hawaiian Electric. 'As a rider of Honolulu's public bus system, I recognize firsthand that electrifying our bus fleets will allow everyone access to the health, environmental and economic benefits of electric vehicles.'

Hawaiian Electric is in the process of ramping up the program and expects to begin accepting applications from prospective participants by January 2022. The program will be available to bus operators that meet specific eligibility criteria.

For bus fleet operators, two obstacles to electric bus use are cost - which includes the buses, charging stations, and infrastructure - and operational adjustments needed to the switch from diesel fueling to charging. Hawaiian Electric addresses these issues by assuming some of the expense. After an initial investment, operating an electric bus could save more than $400,000 over its lifetime due to lower fuel and maintenance costs.

Switching to electric buses as fleets are replaced or expanded will reduce diesel use and tailpipe emissions, benefiting riders, drivers and the communities in which they operate. In its application to the PUC, Hawaiian Electric included an analysis of the pilot's impact on greenhouse gas emissions. Factoring in the 2019 composition of generation resources on Hawaiian Electric's Oahu electric grid, and depending on the time of charging, net GHG emissions were estimated to be 27% to 38% lower per mile for an electric bus compared to a diesel-powered bus.

Hawaiian Electric anticipates the local electric bus market will grow over the next 12 to 15 years, and that the costs undertaken in the pilot are a preliminary investment that will result in broader ongoing benefits to all customers in the future.

Disclaimer

HEI - Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. published this content on 09 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2021 21:19:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, INC.
05:20pHAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES  : wins approval for pilot program to encourage exp..
PU
06/07HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES  : microgrid powers three Central Oahu Army install..
PU
06/01HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES  : urges preparation for hurricane season
PU
05/27HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES  : Steer clear of power lines when picking fruit th..
PU
05/24HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES  : Moratorium end on May 31 will not trigger immedi..
PU
05/19HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/18HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES INC  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, ..
AQ
05/17INSIDER TRENDS : Insider 90-Day Selling Trend Extended at Hawaiian Electric Indu..
MT
05/17HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES INC  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (f..
AQ
05/17HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES  : to conduct aerial line inspections
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 959 M - -
Net income 2021 212 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 392 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,8x
Yield 2021 3,18%
Capitalization 4 740 M 4 740 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,41x
EV / Sales 2022 2,31x
Nbr of Employees 3 702
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 38,25 $
Last Close Price 43,41 $
Spread / Highest target 1,36%
Spread / Average Target -11,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Constance H. Lau President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory C. Hazelton Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Thomas B. Fargo Chairman
Kurt K. Murao Secretary, Chief Administrative Officer & EVP
Peggy Y. Fowler Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, INC.22.66%4 740
NEXTERA ENERGY-6.49%141 499
ENEL S.P.A.-3.19%99 171
IBERDROLA, S.A.-8.59%82 477
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION9.86%77 376
SOUTHERN COMPANY5.27%67 160