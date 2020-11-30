Hawaiian Electric Industries : pole installation to impact Auloa Road traffic Wednesday, Dec. 2; Tuesday, Dec. 8

Hawaiian Electric pole installation to impact Auloa Road traffic Wednesday, Dec. 2; Tuesday, Dec. 8
Work scheduled 8:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
HONOLULU, Nov. 30, 2020 - Hawaiian Electric crews will be working on Auloa Road to install a new steel pole on Wednesday, Dec. 2, and transfer conductors to the new pole on Tuesday, Dec. 8.
On both days, the inbound lane to Maunawili will be closed and traffic contraflowed on Auloa Road between Pali Highway and Lunaai Street from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Safety measures include traffic cones to mark the work zone and flagmen to direct vehicles. Motorists are urged to drive with caution when approaching and passing the area.
