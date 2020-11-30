Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc.    HE

HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, INC.

(HE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hawaiian Electric Industries : pole installation to impact Auloa Road traffic Wednesday, Dec. 2; Tuesday, Dec. 8

11/30/2020 | 03:09pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Hawaiian Electric pole installation to impact Auloa Road traffic Wednesday, Dec. 2; Tuesday, Dec. 8 Work scheduled 8:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Release Date: 11/30/2020

Download PDF

HONOLULU, Nov. 30, 2020 - Hawaiian Electric crews will be working on Auloa Road to install a new steel pole on Wednesday, Dec. 2, and transfer conductors to the new pole on Tuesday, Dec. 8.

On both days, the inbound lane to Maunawili will be closed and traffic contraflowed on Auloa Road between Pali Highway and Lunaai Street from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Safety measures include traffic cones to mark the work zone and flagmen to direct vehicles. Motorists are urged to drive with caution when approaching and passing the area.

Disclaimer

HEI - Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. published this content on 30 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2020 20:08:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, INC.
03:09pHAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES : pole installation to impact Auloa Road traffic We..
PU
11/19HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES : Maui County outage map now available on Hawaiian ..
PU
11/19HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
11/12NOV. 17-18 : Hawaiian Electric aerial line inspections using unmanned aerial tec..
PU
11/12HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES : pole upgrades in Aiea to continue Monday and Tues..
PU
11/12HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES : Puna Geothermal Venture back online after 2½ year..
PU
11/09HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES : to conduct aerial line inspections
PU
11/06HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial..
AQ
11/06HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES INC : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10/30HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statement..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 818 M - -
Net income 2020 191 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 124 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 21,5x
Yield 2020 3,68%
Capitalization 3 989 M 3 989 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,17x
EV / Sales 2021 2,12x
Nbr of Employees 3 841
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 33,00 $
Last Close Price 36,54 $
Spread / Highest target -6,95%
Spread / Average Target -9,69%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Constance H. Lau President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas B. Fargo Chairman
Gregory C. Hazelton Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Peggy Y. Fowler Lead Independent Director
Keith P. Russell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, INC.-22.02%3 989
NEXTERA ENERGY24.10%147 185
ENEL S.P.A.20.22%103 311
IBERDROLA, S.A.24.95%84 021
ORSTED A/S63.50%76 037
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION3.72%69 622
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ