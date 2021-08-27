Hawaiian Electric Industries : pole replacement to impact Kunia Road traffic Tuesday, Aug. 31

Release Date: 8/27/2021

HONOLULU, Aug. 27, 2021 - A pole replacement by Hawaiian Electric crews will require closing the southbound lane of Kunia Road near Plantation Road on Tuesday, Aug. 31, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and traffic contraflowed.

Electronic message boards have been posted to alert motorists of the planned work. Safety signs and traffic cones will mark the work zones, and flagmen and special duty police will be onsite to direct traffic.

Motorists should plan ahead for traffic delays and seek alternate routes when possible.