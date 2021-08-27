Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HE   US4198701009

HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, INC.

(HE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hawaiian Electric Industries : pole replacement to impact Kunia Road traffic Tuesday, Aug. 31

08/27/2021 | 04:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Hawaiian Electric pole replacement to impact Kunia Road traffic Tuesday, Aug. 31 Work scheduled 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Release Date: 8/27/2021

Download PDF

HONOLULU, Aug. 27, 2021 - A pole replacement by Hawaiian Electric crews will require closing the southbound lane of Kunia Road near Plantation Road on Tuesday, Aug. 31, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and traffic contraflowed.

Electronic message boards have been posted to alert motorists of the planned work. Safety signs and traffic cones will mark the work zones, and flagmen and special duty police will be onsite to direct traffic.

Motorists should plan ahead for traffic delays and seek alternate routes when possible.

Disclaimer

HEI - Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. published this content on 27 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2021 20:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, INC.
04:12pHAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES : pole replacement to impact Kunia Road traffic Tue..
PU
08/24HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES : Public vaccination clinics set for Kahe, Campbell..
PU
08/18HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/11HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES : Emergency repair work to close Pali Highway TONIG..
PU
08/09Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. Revises Consolidated Earnings Guidance for..
CI
08/09HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial..
AQ
08/09HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES : to Pay Quarterly Cash Dividend at $0.34 a Share S..
MT
08/09HEI : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/09HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES : Posts Higher Q2 Earnings, Revenue
MT
08/09HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES INC : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 756 M - -
Net income 2021 230 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 370 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,9x
Yield 2021 3,16%
Capitalization 4 746 M 4 746 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,58x
EV / Sales 2022 2,43x
Nbr of Employees 3 702
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 43,42 $
Average target price 38,75 $
Spread / Average Target -10,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Constance H. Lau President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory C. Hazelton Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Thomas B. Fargo Chairman
Kurt K. Murao Secretary, Chief Administrative Officer & EVP
Peggy Y. Fowler Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, INC.22.69%4 746
NEXTERA ENERGY8.63%164 415
ENEL S.P.A.-7.23%91 758
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION14.52%80 665
IBERDROLA, S.A.-10.47%76 075
SOUTHERN COMPANY7.23%70 031