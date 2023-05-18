Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HE   US4198701009

HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, INC.

(HE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:43:20 2023-05-18 pm EDT
35.94 USD   -1.10%
03:19pHawaiian Electric Industries : proposes to repower Waiau Power Plant
PU
05/18HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/10Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Hawaiian Electric Industries : proposes to repower Waiau Power Plant

05/18/2023 | 03:19pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Hawaiian Electric proposes to repower Waiau Power Plant Project would replace old units with flexible, firm renewable generation on existing site, reducing operating cost and community impact

Release Date: 5/18/2023

Download PDF

HONOLULU, May 18, 2023 - Hawaiian Electric is proposing to replace six aging fossil fuel-powered generators at its Waiau Power Plant in Pearl City with smaller, more efficient and fuel-flexible units that can provide reliable, firm generation to back up the expanding portfolio of variable resources like solar and wind on the Oahu electric grid.

The new units can run on multiple fuels, including biodiesel and potentially hydrogen if it becomes commercially available in the future. Unlike traditional steam generators built to run continuously and which take hours to come online, the new units are designed to respond quickly to changing needs on the grid, filling the gap when variable resources like solar and wind aren't available. They can run cleaner, quieter, more efficiently and operate less frequently than the existing units.

The Waiau proposal was submitted in April to respond to a competitive procurement issued by Hawaiian Electric and overseen by the Public Utilities Commission (PUC), which will make the final determination on whether proposals by Hawaiian Electric and any other bidder are approved. The Hawaiian Electric proposal and any generation proposals from other developers will be evaluated on price, technology, community benefits and other factors, with the review and final selection overseen by the PUC and an Independent Observer. There is no guarantee the Hawaiian Electric proposal or any other proposal will be selected in the competitive procurement or approved by the PUC. The final awards announcement is expected in October.

Because this is a competitive procurement, proposals are confidential, and specific details on technology, size, cost and bill impacts are not available until the final awards announcement. Hawaiian Electric is announcing its plan before knowing whether it is in the final awards group in an effort to broaden its community and stakeholder discussions as early as possible and facilitate the greatest level of transparency and flexibility for engagement and input.

"This proposed project represents the most impactful transformation of our generation infrastructure in decades and supports the critical need for reliable, 24/7 power that is much more efficient and aligned with our renewable future than the technology it replaces," said Mike DeCaprio, vice president of power supply for Hawaiian Electric. "Some of these oil-fired boilers were built just after World War II and while they've served us reliably for decades, they don't have the flexibility and fast-start capability we need with our expanding portfolio of solar and wind resources."

By building within the footprint of the 85-year-old Waiau facility and reusing much of the existing infrastructure, DeCaprio said there will be operational cost savings and minimal community impact.

Hawaiian Electric's Waiau Units 3 and 4, built in 1947 and 1950, are scheduled to be decommissioned and removed over the next several years.

Four additional units, built between 1959 and 1968, will be decommissioned and removed in phases through the end of the decade as new firm and variable generation resources come online. While the project will require an Environmental Impact Statement and other permits, no new land acquisition processes or zoning changes will be needed. In-service dates for the first new units will begin in 2029 with other units to follow.

Under the requirements of the latest stage of renewable energy procurement, all project proposals must now include a benefits package created in consultation with the host community that specifies the distribution of funds to beneficiaries or a nonprofit organization, and how those funds address community needs.

Hawaiian Electric's Development Team has been in preliminary discussions with community leaders in Pearl City and has formed an initial Community Advisory Group that will help assess and define community needs, priorities and beneficiaries over the life of the project. If selected, the project and community benefits package developed under the guidance of the advisory group will require PUC approval.

Attachments

Disclaimer

HEI - Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. published this content on 18 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2023 19:18:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, INC.
03:19pHawaiian Electric Industries : proposes to repower Waiau Power Plant
PU
05/18HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, INC. : Ex-dividend day ..
FA
05/10Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (fo..
AQ
05/10Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. Appoints Deloitte & Touche, LLP as Independent Regis..
CI
05/09Hawaiian Electric Industries Posts Lower Q1 Earnings, Higher Revenue
MT
05/09Transcript : Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 0..
CI
05/09Hei : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/09Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financia..
AQ
05/09Earnings Flash (HE) HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES Reports Q1 Revenue $928.2M, vs. Street..
MT
05/09Earnings Flash (HE) HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES Reports Q1 EPS $0.50, vs. Street Est o..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 3 703 M - -
Net income 2023 246 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 16,5x
Yield 2023 3,90%
Capitalization 4 021 M 4 021 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,09x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 3 698
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 36,70 $
Average target price 36,60 $
Spread / Average Target -0,27%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Scott W.H. Seu President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul K. Ito Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Thomas B. Fargo Chairman
Kurt K. Murao Secretary, Chief Administrative Officer & EVP
Peggy Y. Fowler Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, INC.-12.31%4 021
NEXTERA ENERGY-9.88%152 445
IBERDROLA, S.A.6.68%79 488
SOUTHERN COMPANY-0.71%77 353
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-8.72%71 686
ENEL S.P.A.18.85%65 750
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer