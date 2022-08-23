Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    HE   US4198701009

HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, INC.

(HE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  03:55 2022-08-23 pm EDT
41.25 USD   -0.84%
HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES : restoring power to various parts of Maui
PU
08/18BofA Securities Downgrades Hawaiian Electric Industries to Underperform from Neutral, Sets $43 Price Target
MT
08/17HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
Hawaiian Electric Industries : restoring power to various parts of Maui

08/23/2022 | 03:48pm EDT
Hawaiian Electric restoring power to various parts of Maui

Release Date: 8/23/2022

Download PDF

KAHULUI, Aug. 23, 2022, 9:15 a.m. - Hawaiian Electric crews are continuing work to restore power to a remaining 15,000 customers in areas of Upcountry, East Maui, including Paia and Haiku, and pockets in Central and West Maui.

Around 2:45 a.m. this morning, an estimated 65,000 customers in various parts of Maui experienced an outage. With resources dedicated to currently restoring power, the cause of the outage is still being assessed. This includes having to check equipment and power lines before power can safely be restored to all remaining customers.

While crews are safely working as quickly as possible to bring everyone back online today an estimated restoration time is currently not able to be provided. We appreciate the public's continued patience and understanding.

Disclaimer

HEI - Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. published this content on 23 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2022 19:47:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
