Hawaiian Electric Industries : restoring power to various parts of Maui

Release Date: 8/23/2022

Download PDF

KAHULUI, Aug. 23, 2022, 9:15 a.m. - Hawaiian Electric crews are continuing work to restore power to a remaining 15,000 customers in areas of Upcountry, East Maui, including Paia and Haiku, and pockets in Central and West Maui.

Around 2:45 a.m. this morning, an estimated 65,000 customers in various parts of Maui experienced an outage. With resources dedicated to currently restoring power, the cause of the outage is still being assessed. This includes having to check equipment and power lines before power can safely be restored to all remaining customers.

While crews are safely working as quickly as possible to bring everyone back online today an estimated restoration time is currently not able to be provided. We appreciate the public's continued patience and understanding.