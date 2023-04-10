Advanced search
Hawaiian Electric Industries : supports Hawaii Wildlife Fund's Kau Coastal Restoration Program

04/10/2023 | 02:36pm EDT
Hawaiian Electric supports Hawaii Wildlife Fund's Kau Coastal Restoration Program

Release Date: 4/10/2023

Hawaii Wildlife Fund and Hawaiian Electric volunteers recently partnered to collect marine debris that washed ashore on Kamilo Point. The group collected 363 pounds of debris, including 36 pounds of derelict fishing line and net bundles, 40 pounds of broken glass, and 30+ pounds of microplastics.

HILO, Apr. 10, 2023 - The Hawaii Wildlife Fund recently received a $15,000 donation from Hawaiian Electric to support its Kau Coastal Restoration Program. The program focuses on coastal restoration efforts within and around the Kau Forest Reserve in Waiohinu plus environmental education efforts, anchialine pool and estuary restoration, and capacity-building across Hawaii Island.

"We are thrilled that the $15,000 grant award will help us continue our efforts to protect native wildlife, restore habitats, and bring our hands-on environmental education programs to youth across Hawaii Island," said Megan Lamson, Hawaii Wildlife Fund president. "We are grateful for the volunteer and financial support from local businesses and these unique opportunities to engage new audiences in our conservation activities!"

Hawaii Wildlife Fund and Hawaiian Electric also partnered on two stewardship activities led by employee Alex Kelepolo, recipient of the 2022 Kokua Community Champion Service Award. Employees and their families volunteered to collect marine debris that washed ashore on Kamilo Point in October 2019 and April 2023.

"I led this project to educate and raise awareness of the detrimental effects of plastic pollution on our environment and native wildlife and the impact volunteers and Hawaii Wildlife Fund have made on our island," Kelepolo said. "Serving our community is priceless. It's giving your time, dedication and heart to malama aina. We all have kuleana to ensure the preservation and protection of Hawaii's natural resources for future generations."

Hawaii Wildlife Fund has been working with community members on coastal habitat restoration and marine wildlife protection efforts along the Kau coastline since 2001. With the help of thousands of volunteers, it has collectively removed more than 320 tons of marine debris from shorelines and reefs on the island. To learn more, visit www.wildhawaii.org.

HEI - Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. published this content on 10 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2023 18:35:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Income Statement Evolution
