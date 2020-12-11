Hawaiian Electric Industries : to conduct routine aerial line inspections for East Maui, Upcountry on Dec. 17

Release Date: 12/11/2020

KAHULUI, Dec. 11, 2020 - As part of efforts to maintain reliable service, Hawaiian Electric will be using a helicopter to perform routine power line inspections in the East Maui and Upcountry area on Thursday, Dec. 17, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dates and locations are subject to change depending on weather.

Routine aerial inspections of Hawaiian Electric's equipment, including electrical lines, poles and substations, are necessary to maintain stable and reliable electrical service for the Maui County community.

For questions about this work, the public can contact Hawaiian Electric's Customer Service Center at 871-9777.