Hawaiian Electric Industries : utility work in Haleiwa, Waialua to impact traffic Tuesday, Oct. 5

Release Date: 10/4/2021

HONOLULU, Oct. 4, 2021 - Hawaiian Electric crews will be removing utility poles in Haleiwa and Waialua on Tuesday, Oct. 5, requiring lane closures in three separate areas.

The closures between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. are as follows:

Removal of three poles to close makai westbound lane of Kamehameha Highway in Haleiwa town after Achiu Lane

Single pole removal to close mauka northbound lane of Kamehameha near Liliuokalani Church in Haleiwa town

Once work near Liliuokalani Church is completed, crew will move to Waialua to remove a pole on Farrington Highway near Camp Mokuleia, closing the mauka eastbound lane

The work will not impact service or access to nearby businesses or organizations.

Electronic message boards will alert motorists to the work where three poles are being removed. Traffic signs and cones will mark the work zones. Flagmen will be on-site to direct traffic. Motorists should slow down and exercise caution when approaching and passing the work areas.