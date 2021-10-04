Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HE   US4198701009

HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, INC.

(HE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hawaiian Electric Industries : utility work in Haleiwa, Waialua to impact traffic Tuesday, Oct. 5

10/04/2021 | 03:49pm EDT
Hawaiian Electric utility work in Haleiwa, Waialua to impact traffic Tuesday, Oct. 5 Work scheduled 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Release Date: 10/4/2021

Download PDF

HONOLULU, Oct. 4, 2021 - Hawaiian Electric crews will be removing utility poles in Haleiwa and Waialua on Tuesday, Oct. 5, requiring lane closures in three separate areas.

The closures between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. are as follows:

  • Removal of three poles to close makai westbound lane of Kamehameha Highway in Haleiwa town after Achiu Lane
  • Single pole removal to close mauka northbound lane of Kamehameha near Liliuokalani Church in Haleiwa town
  • Once work near Liliuokalani Church is completed, crew will move to Waialua to remove a pole on Farrington Highway near Camp Mokuleia, closing the mauka eastbound lane

The work will not impact service or access to nearby businesses or organizations.

Electronic message boards will alert motorists to the work where three poles are being removed. Traffic signs and cones will mark the work zones. Flagmen will be on-site to direct traffic. Motorists should slow down and exercise caution when approaching and passing the work areas.

Disclaimer

HEI - Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. published this content on 04 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2021 19:48:22 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Analyst Recommendations on HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 756 M - -
Net income 2021 230 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 370 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,8x
Yield 2021 3,34%
Capitalization 4 496 M 4 496 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,49x
EV / Sales 2022 2,34x
Nbr of Employees 3 702
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 41,13 $
Average target price 38,75 $
Spread / Average Target -5,79%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Constance H. Lau President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory C. Hazelton Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Thomas B. Fargo Chairman
Kurt K. Murao Secretary, Chief Administrative Officer & EVP
Peggy Y. Fowler Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, INC.16.22%4 496
NEXTERA ENERGY2.67%155 391
ENEL S.P.A.-18.69%79 270
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION7.54%75 749
SOUTHERN COMPANY0.52%65 382
IBERDROLA, S.A.-25.40%62 483