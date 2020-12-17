Hawaiian Electric Industries : utility work in Manoa to affect traffic on Friday, Dec. 18

Work scheduled 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Release Date: 12/17/2020

HONOLULU, Dec. 17, 2020 - Hawaiian Electric crews will be performing utility work at three locations in Manoa on Friday, Dec. 18, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The work is part of ongoing upgrades to improve system reliability in the area.

Traffic will be contraflowed or detoured in the following locations:

Manoa Road, near Nehoa Street, mauka of the intersection

Manoa Road, near the fork with East Manoa Road and Mohala Way

Oahu Avenue, near the five-way intersection with Manoa Road

Traffic signs, cones, and parking barricades will mark the work zones. Flagmen and special duty police officers will be onsite to direct traffic. Motorists should slow down and exercise caution when approaching and passing the area, and anticipate traffic delays.