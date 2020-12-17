Log in
HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, INC.

HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, INC.

(HE)
Hawaiian Electric Industries : utility work in Manoa to affect traffic on Friday, Dec. 18

12/17/2020 | 03:09pm EST
Hawaiian Electric utility work in Manoa to affect traffic on Friday, Dec. 18 Work scheduled 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Release Date: 12/17/2020

HONOLULU, Dec. 17, 2020 - Hawaiian Electric crews will be performing utility work at three locations in Manoa on Friday, Dec. 18, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The work is part of ongoing upgrades to improve system reliability in the area.

Traffic will be contraflowed or detoured in the following locations:

  • Manoa Road, near Nehoa Street, mauka of the intersection
  • Manoa Road, near the fork with East Manoa Road and Mohala Way
  • Oahu Avenue, near the five-way intersection with Manoa Road

Traffic signs, cones, and parking barricades will mark the work zones. Flagmen and special duty police officers will be onsite to direct traffic. Motorists should slow down and exercise caution when approaching and passing the area, and anticipate traffic delays.

HEI - Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. published this content on 17 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2020 20:08:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
