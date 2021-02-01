Hawaiian Electric Industries : utility work in Punaluu, Kaaawa, Kahana, Kualoa, and Waiahole to affect traffic on Kamehameha Highway starting Tuesday

Hawaiian Electric utility work in Punaluu, Kaaawa, Kahana, Kualoa, and Waiahole to affect traffic on Kamehameha Highway starting Tuesday
Work scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Feb. 2-5
Release Date: 2/1/2021
Download PDF
HONOLULU, Feb. 1, 2021 - Hawaiian Electric crews will be performing utility work along portions of Kamehameha Highway in Punaluu, Kaaawa, Kahana, Kualoa, and Waiahole from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 2, through Friday, Feb. 5, as part of a phased upgrade to improve system reliability in Koolauloa.
Lane closures will affect sections of the following areas of Kamehameha Highway and traffic contraflowed:
Tuesday, Feb. 2
-
Mauka southbound lane near Punaluu Valley Road and Kahana Bay
-
Makai northbound lane near Kualoa Ranch
Wednesday, Feb. 3
-
In Kaaawa, the mauka southbound lane near Swanzy Beach Park and Puakenikeni Road
-
Mauka southbound lane near Kualoa Ranch
Thursday, Feb. 4
-
Mauka southbound lane near Pats at Punaluu and Kualoa Ranch
-
In Kaaawa, the mauka southbound lane near Swanzy Beach Park
Friday, Feb. 5
-
Mauka southbound lane near Kahana Bay and Kualoa Ranch
-
Makai northbound lane near Waiahole Valley Road
Traffic signs, cones and parking barricades will mark the work zones. Flagmen and special duty police officers will be onsite to direct traffic. Motorists should slow down and drive with caution when approaching and passing the area, and expect traffic delays.
Disclaimer
HEI - Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. published this content on 01 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2021 20:13:09 UTC.