Hawaiian Electric Industries : utility work in Punaluu, Kaaawa, Kahana, Kualoa, and Waiahole to affect traffic on Kamehameha Highway starting Tuesday

Work scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Feb. 2-5

Release Date: 2/1/2021

HONOLULU, Feb. 1, 2021 - Hawaiian Electric crews will be performing utility work along portions of Kamehameha Highway in Punaluu, Kaaawa, Kahana, Kualoa, and Waiahole from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 2, through Friday, Feb. 5, as part of a phased upgrade to improve system reliability in Koolauloa.

Lane closures will affect sections of the following areas of Kamehameha Highway and traffic contraflowed:

Tuesday, Feb. 2

Mauka southbound lane near Punaluu Valley Road and Kahana Bay

Makai northbound lane near Kualoa Ranch

Wednesday, Feb. 3

In Kaaawa, the mauka southbound lane near Swanzy Beach Park and Puakenikeni Road

Mauka southbound lane near Kualoa Ranch

Thursday, Feb. 4

Mauka southbound lane near Pats at Punaluu and Kualoa Ranch

In Kaaawa, the mauka southbound lane near Swanzy Beach Park

Friday, Feb. 5

Mauka southbound lane near Kahana Bay and Kualoa Ranch

Makai northbound lane near Waiahole Valley Road

Traffic signs, cones and parking barricades will mark the work zones. Flagmen and special duty police officers will be onsite to direct traffic. Motorists should slow down and drive with caution when approaching and passing the area, and expect traffic delays.