Hawaiian Electric Industries : utility work near Punahou Street and Wilder Avenue to affect traffic Tuesday, Dec. 22

Release Date: 12/21/2020

HONOLULU, Dec. 21, 2020 - Hawaiian Electric crews will be installing equipment on a new utility pole near the intersection of Punahou Street and Wilder Avenue, prompting a lane closure from 8:30 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Dec. 22.

A section of the mauka bound lane on Punahou Street, near the intersection with Wilder, will be closed while crews complete the upgrade.

Traffic cones will mark the work zones. Flagmen and special duty police officers will be onsite to direct traffic. Motorists should slow down and exercise caution when approaching and passing the area.