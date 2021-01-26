Hawaiian Electric Industries : utility work to close single lane of Kalanianaole Highway in Waimanalo Thursday & Friday

Work scheduled 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. both days

Release Date: 1/26/2021

HONOLULU, Jan. 26, 2021 - Hawaiian Electric crews will be replacing a utility pole and related equipment along Kalanianaole Highway in Waimanalo on Thursday and Friday, Jan. 28-29, as part of planned upgrades in the area.

On both days, the work will close a single lane of Kalanianaole Highway in the Kailua-bound direction between Wailea and Puuone streets fronting the Waimanalo Post Office, and traffic contraflowed from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Parking in the vicinity also will be restricted during the work hours.

The public can still access the post office and other area businesses but are advised to call ahead for any changes to their services during the utility work hours.

Electronic safety message boards will alert motorists of the upcoming work, and traffic cones and parking barricades will mark the work zones. Flagmen and special duty police will direct vehicles; drivers should exercise caution when approaching and passing the area and expect traffic delays.