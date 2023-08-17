Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (“Hawaiian Electric” or the “Company”) (NYSE: HE) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On August 13, 2023, The Washington Post reported that “Hawaiian Electric . . . did not deploy what’s known as a ‘public power shutoff plan,’ which involves intentionally cutting off electricity to areas where big wind events could spark fires” and that a class-action lawsuit was filed against Hawaiian Electric alleging that its downed power lines caused the fires in Maui.

On this news, Hawaiian Electric’s stock price fell $10.94, or 33.8%, to close at $21.46 per share on August 14, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Hawaiian Electric securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230817336919/en/