Release Date: 8/20/2023

KAHULUI, Aug. 20, 2023 - The transmission line connecting Kaheawa Wind Power I to Lahaina has been restored in Hawaiian Electric's continuing efforts to safely rebuild sections of the grid on Maui.

More than 80% of the customers who lost electricity have their power back on. More than 90% of all customers on Maui have electricity. Approximately 1,800 customers in Olowalu, Lahaina and some surrounding areas remain without power.

Hawaiian Electric has reached out to industry partners nationwide for essential materials needed for restoration work on Maui. Aid received from Mutual Assistance will help replenish critical supplies. Additionally, the company has requested expedited delivery of materials from vendors and expects more supply shipments in the coming week.

More than 400 Hawaiian Electric employees and contractors from Hawaii Island, Lanai, Molokai and Oahu are on Maui to help restore remaining outages and rebuild infrastructure.

Updates are also available at hawaiianelectric.com/windstormresponse