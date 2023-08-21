Release Date: 8/20/2023
Download PDF
KAHULUI, Aug. 20, 2023 - The transmission line connecting Kaheawa Wind Power I to Lahaina has been restored in Hawaiian Electric's continuing efforts to safely rebuild sections of the grid on Maui.
More than 80% of the customers who lost electricity have their power back on. More than 90% of all customers on Maui have electricity. Approximately 1,800 customers in Olowalu, Lahaina and some surrounding areas remain without power.
Hawaiian Electric has reached out to industry partners nationwide for essential materials needed for restoration work on Maui. Aid received from Mutual Assistance will help replenish critical supplies. Additionally, the company has requested expedited delivery of materials from vendors and expects more supply shipments in the coming week.
More than 400 Hawaiian Electric employees and contractors from Hawaii Island, Lanai, Molokai and Oahu are on Maui to help restore remaining outages and rebuild infrastructure.
Updates are also available at hawaiianelectric.com/windstormresponse
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
HEI - Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. published this content on 20 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2023 03:58:03 UTC.