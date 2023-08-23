TUESDAY UPDATE 5 P.M.: Crews energize second mobile substation in Lahaina

Release Date: 8/22/2023

KAHULUI, Aug. 22, 2023 - Hawaiian Electric energized a second mobile substation in the Lahaina area today as crews work to restore a majority of West Maui customers by this weekend and continue to safely rebuild sections of Maui's electric grid.

Connecting a mobile substation to the grid is a complex process that takes time to safely connect customers. Substations step down power from high-voltage transmission lines to lower-voltage distribution lines that serve neighborhoods. Crews are working to build new distribution lines from the mobile substation to complete restoration to customers in the Launiupoko to Olowalu area.

In Upcountry, crews are working to address pocket outages affecting about 50 customers. Specialized cable and other supplies needed for additional repair work are expected to arrive on Maui this week.

About 1,800 customers in West Maui are without power. More than 80% of the customers who lost electricity have their power back on. More than 90% of all customers on Maui have electricity.

Hawaiian Electric continues to coordinate with federal, state and county response teams on restoration efforts.

More than 400 Hawaiian Electric employees and contractors, including those from Hawaii Island, Lanai, Molokai and Oahu, are on Maui to help with restoration work.

