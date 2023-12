Dec 3 (Reuters) - Alaska Air Group Inc:

* ALASKA AIRLINES AND HAWAIIAN AIRLINES TO COMBINE, EXPANDING BENEFITS AND CHOICE FOR TRAVELERS THROUGHOUT HAWAI'I AND THE WEST COAST

* TRANSACTION VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $1.9 BILLION, INCLUSIVE OF $0.9 BILLION OF HAWAIIAN AIRLINES NET DEBT.

* ALASKA AIRLINES WILL ACQUIRE HAWAIIAN AIRLINES FOR $18.00 PER SHARE IN CASH

* APPROXIMATELY $235 MILLION OF EXPECTED RUN-RATE SYNERGIES REFLECT A CONSERVATIVE ESTIMATE OF TRANSACTION'S SYNERGY POTENTIAL

* NO ANTICIPATED MATERIAL IMPACT ON LONG-TERM BALANCE SHEET METRICS

* COMBINED ORGANIZATION WILL BE BASED IN SEATTLE UNDER LEADERSHIP OF ALASKA AIRLINES CEO BEN MINICUCCI

* ALASKA AIR- EXPECTED TO GENERATE HIGH SINGLE DIGIT EARNINGS ACCRETION FOR CO WITHIN FIRST TWO YEARS POST-CLOSE AND MID-TEENS ROIC BY YEAR THREE

* ALASKA AIR -DEAL IS CONDITIONED ON REQUIRED REGULATORY APPROVALS, APPROVAL BY HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS. SHAREHOLDERS (EXPECTED TO BE SOUGHT IN Q1 2024)