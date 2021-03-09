Hawaii dam that overflowed was in "unsatisfactory" condition, set for removal 2021

March 9 (Reuters) - A dam on the Hawaiian island of Maui
that overflowed, forcing evacuations and destroying homes, was
scheduled for removal this year as it was in an "unsatisfactory"
condition, Hawaii's Department of Land and natural Resources
said.
The Kaupakalua earthen dam, dating from 1885 and 57 feet
(17.4 m) high and 400 feet (122 m) long, overflowed on Monday
during heavy rains in the island's northern region of Haiku.
Authorities opened evacuation shelters and asked people not
to return homes on Tuesday because flood advisories were still
in effect.
Maui Mayor Michael Victorino said six homes were heavily
damaged or destroyed. Two bridges were also destroyed, a
reporter for Fox affiliate KHON2 News said on Twitter.
"On February 18th of last year, the dam's owner, East Maui
Irrigation Company (EMI) and Mahi Pono Holdings Inc, were sent a
Notice of Deficiency (NOD) letter setting a compliance schedule
to remediate the structure's deficiencies", the department said.
"The owner has been working with the State in complying with
this NOD, and in October 2020 submitted a dam safety permit
application to remove this structure, which is targeted for
construction this summer", the statement added.
The state land department is charged with inspecting about
135 registered dams statewide.
In 2006, seven people died after the Ka Loko dam collapsed
on the island of Kauai.
