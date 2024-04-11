PARIS, AMSTELVEEN - Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance, world-leading multi-product MRO services provider, is pleased to announce a landmark partnership with Hawaiian Airlines, further solidifying its position as a premier provider of tailored solutions in the aviation industry. This collaboration marks the commencement of a ten-year term contract, with a provision for a two-year extension, encompassing comprehensive component support for Hawaiian Airlines' newly acquired Boeing 787-9 fleet.
The agreement between AFI KLM E&M and Hawaiian Airlines underscores the dedication to providing outstanding service and support. In this strategic partnership, AFI KLM E7M will offer repair and pooling support for Hawaiian Airlines' twelve 787-9 aircraft, utilizing its extensive global network. In addition, Hawaiian Airlines will benefit from AFI KLM E&M' state- of-the-art solution PROGNOS®, Predictive Maintenance for Aircraft, for enhanced operational efficiency and aircraft reliability.
'We are thrilled to partner with AFI KLM E&M as our strategic 787 component support provider and join their large network of 787 customers', expressed Jim Landers, Senior Vice President of Technical Operations at Hawaiian Airlines. 'As a 787 operator themselves, they understand our goal to deliver safe and reliable aircraft to Hawaiian's network for on-time departures. We look forward to them exceeding our expectations.'
Paul-Antoine Vivet, Vice President Sales Americas at Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance, displayed his enthusiasm regarding the partnership, stating; 'We are honored to have been entrusted by Hawaiian Airlines as their preferred MRO partner for their 787-9 fleet. This collaboration underlined our relentless dedication to delivering innovative solutions and unparalleled service excellence, further cementing our strong foothold withing the global aviation landscape.'
About Hawaiian Airlines
Now in its 95th year of continuous service, Hawaiian is Hawaii's largest and longest-serving airline. Hawaiian offers approximately 150 daily flights within the Hawaiian Islands, and nonstop flights between Hawaii and 15 U.S. gateway cities - more than any other airline - as well as service connecting Honolulu and American Samoa, Australia, Cook Islands, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea and Tahiti. Hawaiian Airlines, Inc. is a subsidiary of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA).
For media inquiries, please visit Hawaiian Airlines' online newsroom.
About AFI KLM E&M
Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance is a major multi-product MRO (Maintenance, Repair, Overhaul) provider. With a workforce of over 12,800, AFI KLM E&M offers comprehensive technical support for airlines, ranging from engineering and line maintenance to engine overhaul, aero structure and fan thrust reverser support, as well as the management, repair and supply of aircraft components, structured around a powerful logistics network. AFI KLM E&M supports almost 3,000 aircraft operated by 200 major international and domestic airlines.
