PARIS, AMSTELVEEN - Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance, world-leading multi-product MRO services provider, is pleased to announce a landmark partnership with Hawaiian Airlines, further solidifying its position as a premier provider of tailored solutions in the aviation industry. This collaboration marks the commencement of a ten-year term contract, with a provision for a two-year extension, encompassing comprehensive component support for Hawaiian Airlines' newly acquired Boeing 787-9 fleet.

The agreement between AFI KLM E&M and Hawaiian Airlines underscores the dedication to providing outstanding service and support. In this strategic partnership, AFI KLM E7M will offer repair and pooling support for Hawaiian Airlines' twelve 787-9 aircraft, utilizing its extensive global network. In addition, Hawaiian Airlines will benefit from AFI KLM E&M' state- of-the-art solution PROGNOS®, Predictive Maintenance for Aircraft, for enhanced operational efficiency and aircraft reliability.

'We are thrilled to partner with AFI KLM E&M as our strategic 787 component support provider and join their large network of 787 customers', expressed Jim Landers, Senior Vice President of Technical Operations at Hawaiian Airlines. 'As a 787 operator themselves, they understand our goal to deliver safe and reliable aircraft to Hawaiian's network for on-time departures. We look forward to them exceeding our expectations.'

Paul-Antoine Vivet, Vice President Sales Americas at Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance, displayed his enthusiasm regarding the partnership, stating; 'We are honored to have been entrusted by Hawaiian Airlines as their preferred MRO partner for their 787-9 fleet. This collaboration underlined our relentless dedication to delivering innovative solutions and unparalleled service excellence, further cementing our strong foothold withing the global aviation landscape.'

About Hawaiian Airlines